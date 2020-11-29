Jacqueline 'Jackie' (nee McCaleb) Bartley

Jackie played basketball at her high school in Tennessee. She regularly attended church and loved Jesus. She was a member of Portage First Presbyterian Church and later attended the First United Methodist Church of Portage. Jackie collected bells and enjoyed cross-stitch needlework. She made ornate personal Christmas stockings for her whole family. She was an excellent seamstress and there was not anything she couldn't sew or mend. She will be remembered as a wonderful homemaker, and a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was loved by all and was always willing to help. "I can't do that" wasn't in her vocabulary.