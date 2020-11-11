LOWELL, IN — Jacqueline Jean Maatman, nee LaReau, 82, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Ross Maatman. Loving mother of Kim (late Michael) Sheppard, Kirk (Jill) Maatman and Kraig (Karen) Maatman. Cherished grandmother of: Nicole (Aaron) Jadernak, Amber (Rick) Hensley, Erik (Tonya) Sheppard, Kirk (Tiffany) Maatman II, Kyle (Emily) Maatman, Brandon (Kelsey) Maatman, Kourtney (Alex) Holmes and Kraig Maatman Jr. Great-grandmother of: Lili, Madeline, Emma, Caleb, Connor, Nolan, Lydia, Evan, Anabelle, Elizabeth, Dylan, Payton, Bentley, Michael and Kraig III. Dear sister of Bruce (late Dorothy) LaReau, Ron (Debbie) LaReau and Lori (Terry) Skorupka. Sister-in-law of Roger (Sharon) Maatman. Jacqueline was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation is Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN, with the Rev. Fred DeJong officiating. (The service will be livestreamed at www.Livestream.com/Cpcrc) Interment in Munster Christian Reformed Cemetery, Munster, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com