Aug. 6, 1939 - June 26, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Jacqueline Kay Vargo (nee Steenson), 81, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her family surrounding her.
She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Joseph; her brother, John (Sherri) Steenson of Cedar Crest, NM; her three children: Kathleen Vargo of Fort Worth, TX; Deborah Corti of Sacramento, CA; and Kimberly (Tom) Marzavas, of North Aurora, IL; and her grandson, Samuel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma (nee Beni) Steenson.
Jacqueline was born on August 6, 1939, in Hammond, IN. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1957, she went on to study nursing at Broadway Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. After graduation she worked in the emergency room at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She continued her nursing career at the Whiting Clinic in Hammond, IN; the Jones Clinic in Munster, IN; and Hospice of the Calumet Area. Throughout her life she was active in the Pine Street Presbyterian Church of Hammond, IN; First Presbyterian Church of Gary, IN; First Presbyterian Church of Hammond, IN; and Sandia Presbyterian Church of Albuquerque, NM. In their retirement Jackie and Joe enjoyed RV travel with Siglo de Oro.
Special thanks to Mayberry Senior Services of Albuquerque and Beehive Homes Senior Living Building D on Wilshire Avenue in Albuquerque for their wonderful care.
Future memorial services are planned for family and friends in Munster, IN and Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area at hospicecalumet.org or (219) 922-2732.