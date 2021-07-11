Jacqueline Kay Vargo (nee Steenson)

Jacqueline was born on August 6, 1939, in Hammond, IN. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1957, she went on to study nursing at Broadway Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. After graduation she worked in the emergency room at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She continued her nursing career at the Whiting Clinic in Hammond, IN; the Jones Clinic in Munster, IN; and Hospice of the Calumet Area. Throughout her life she was active in the Pine Street Presbyterian Church of Hammond, IN; First Presbyterian Church of Gary, IN; First Presbyterian Church of Hammond, IN; and Sandia Presbyterian Church of Albuquerque, NM. In their retirement Jackie and Joe enjoyed RV travel with Siglo de Oro.