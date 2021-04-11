Nov. 15, 1934 - March 31, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Jacqueline L. Bengston passed away at home March 31, 2021. She was born November 15, 1934 on a farm north of Joy, IL. There was no electricity and the house was heated by a wood burning stove in the kitchen, the light was a kerosene lamp. When she passed away the same lamp was in the room with her, only now the lamp was powered by electricity. The doctor and his nurse went to the house for the delivery.

Jackie was educated in Joy schools. Before graduation she married Wessel Bengston who she met at an eighth-grade graduation party. They have been married for 69 years. Two children were born from this marriage Deborah Howes and David Bengston.

She felt how blessed she has been with her family and friends and she had cherished them. Her faith was very important to her.

She continued her education after raising their two children, earning a degree from Roosevelt University as a paralegal and her BS and Masters in Counseling from Governors State University.