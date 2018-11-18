LYNWOOD, IL / FORMERLY DOLTON, IL - Jacqueline L. Troncozo age 82 of Lynwood, IL passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018. She is survived by her loving children: Michael (Bonnie) Troncozo, Melinda (Ramon) Gallegos, Anthony (Angela) Troncozo, and Juanita Troncozo. Loving grandmother of nine and loving great grandmother of eleven. Cherished sister of Phyllis (late Tom) Johnson and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vincent, cherished daughter Jovita Troncozo, mother Phyllis Ostertag, and sisters: Mary O'Malley and Ruth Miller.
Funeral services for Jacqueline will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Jacqueline will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Jacqueline was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation.