× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Jacqueline V. Cosby "Jackie", 25, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Eudoria (Mario) Fultz; father, Deryl (Leandra) Cosby; dad-in-love, Carlos Davis; siblings: Corinn Davis, Latray and Abeni Cosby, Deryl Cosby, Jr.; maternal grandparents: Samuel and Jacqueline Brown, George and Elmira Hammonds; paternal grandmother, Linda Cummings; two aunts: Angela Hammonds and Kimberly Williams; two uncles: Floyd (Carolyn) Campbell, Jr. and Anthony Williams; godmother, Takeya Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond Rev. Patrick Gillis, Pastor, Pastor Jacqueline Fields officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 New Community Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Jacqueline was a 2013 graduate of Morton High School, a 2017 graduate of Purdue University Northwest and employed by Tradebe Environmental Services.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Cosby and Fultz families during their time of loss.