Jacquelyn (Jackie) Breitenbach

Nov. 11, 1930 - June 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Jacquelyn age of 90, of Valparaiso, IN – Morgan Township, passed away June 3rd, 2021. She was born November 11, 1930 in East Gary, IN to the late Ernest W. and Gladys (Houch) Buckles.

She was a homemaker, member of St. Paul Church Altar Rosary, Nursing home ministry/ Funeral luncheon Committee, Linen Committee. Member of Valparaiso Women's Club, National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). She married Leo Breitenbach in 1952 at St. Paul Church.

Survived by children: Patricia (Barry) Harris, Jeanne (Brian) Pressel, Mary (Bill) Riffer, Bob (Kathy) Breitenbach, Daniel (Sherie) Breitenbach, Tom (Christy) Breitenbach; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Bradshaw; sister-in-law Pauline Breitenbach.

Preceded in death by parents; husband Leo A. Breitenbach; sister, Erma Jean Schwaller.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Church (1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN) on Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rev. Douglas Mayer and Rev. Joseph Pawlowski Con-Celebrating. Friends may call from 9am until time of mass at the church. Burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Church, Valparaiso, IN and VNA Hospice.

Funeral arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home (219) 462-3125.