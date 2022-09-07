Jacquelyn “Jackie” L. Fentress

HAMMOND/CROWN POINT, IN - Jacquelyn L. Fentress, age 76, of Crown Point, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 19, 2022.

She is survived by two children: Lori (Darren) Eason and Christopher (Dan Kufner) Fentress; two grandchildren: Nicholas (Alix) Eason and Amanda (Fiance' Dallas Hall) Eason; two great-grandchildren: Ryan Lynn Eason and Brooks Kelly Hall; one brother; Michael Gaffney; one sister; Judy Penn; many dear Cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Gaffney and Elinor (Hank) Stachelski; ex-husband, James Fentress.

A memorial service will be held at Our Shepard Lutheran Church at 1515 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Private inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.

Jackie was a lifetime resident of the Region and graduate of Hammond Tech High School. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping and playing Bunco, she also loved the Christmas season.

Jackie was retired from the Walgreens in Highland after 28 years. She fought a brave and courageous battle against Neuroendocrine Cancer. Her son-in-law said, "My mother-in-law is one tuff Lady". We love you Mom, Grandma and Gigi.

