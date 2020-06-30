Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ventrella
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JACQUELYN "JACKIE" VENTRELLA ON HER 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We miss you more every day and love you more than that. Your Children & Grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.