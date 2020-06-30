Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ventrella

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JACQUELYN "JACKIE" VENTRELLA ON HER 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We miss you more every day and love you more than that. Your Children & Grandchildren.

