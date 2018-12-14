CROWN POINT, IN - Jacquelyn Rae Thiel 'Jackie' (nee Gilman), age 63, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph W. Thiel of Crown Point, IN; loving son Gregory (Connie) Consier and daughter Jeana Consier; her sister Dr. Regis Gilman (Stephen Hume); her grandchildren Sean Deenik and Keira, Chloe and Colin Consier; many nieces and nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ferris Gilman; sister Gwendolynn Carter and brother Clifford Warren Gilman. Jacquelyn was owner and president of J.R. Keer Mortgage and enjoyed sitting on her front porch greeting friends, her collies, birds and gardening.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 15, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Collie Rescue of Greater Illinois.