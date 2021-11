Jaime and Jon Jones

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAIME JONES ON HIS 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

In the night the stars are always so bright but the passing of you will never be right.

Forever Loved, Dad and Mom and Brother, Jeff

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JON JONES ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

In the night the stars are always so bright but the passing of you will never be right.

Forever Loved, Dad and Mom and Brother, Jeff