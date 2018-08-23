EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jaime Cavazos, age 56 of East Chicago, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Jaime was a loving, generous and caring son, brother, uncle, friend, and godfather. He was very knowledgeable and was our 'walking encyclopedia'. He enjoyed being a Eucharistic minister, reading, going to the movies, and cooking for others. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved godson, Jose Luis Cordova. He was a retired employee of St. Catherine Hospital after 25 years of service.
Jaime was preceded in death by parents Jose and Juanita Cavazos; sisters Maria (Rene) Perez and Diana Cavazos; and brothers Edward and Geronimo Cavazos.
He is survived by brothers Joseph and Jesus 'Jesse' Cavazos; sisters Rosario (Jose) Valdez Sr. and Elma Garza-Martinez. He is also survived by his beloved godson Jose Luis Cordova and best friend Edwin Cordova and numerous nieces and nephews. Jaime was well loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at THE ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago.
A Mass will be Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar, St. East Chicago, with Fr. Terry Steffens officiating.
A Private cremation will follow. For more information and to send flowers please visit: