Jaime Paul Torres

March 31, 1956 - Jan. 10, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Jaime P. Torres age 66, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the University of Chicago Medicine Center.

He is survived by his brothers: Santos Torres, Jr. of Miami, FL, Samuel Torres of East Chicago, IN, Marcus Torres of Michigan City, IN and Michael Torres of Indianapolis IN; sisters: Sylvia (Juventino) Martinez and Marsha (Hans Van Elkin) Torres; and many nephews, nieces, and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Santos J. and Lupe (nee Melendez) Torres and sister, Lupe E. (nee Torres) Gibson.

Jaime was born on March 31, 1956 and was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School in East Chicago, IN. He retired from Arcelor Mittal/Cleveland Cliffs with over 40 years of service.

Jaime enjoyed traveling to many destinations, including Las Vegas, Alaska and Spain. He was an avid White Sox fan and visited many Major League Baseball fields in various states. Jaime was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Jaime will be laid to rest privately by the family at St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.