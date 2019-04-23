IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAIME PERKO ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. He walks with us down quiet paths for the power of love and memory gives him back to us. Mom, Dad, Nickey and Starr Ann.
