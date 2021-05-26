 Skip to main content
Jaime Perko

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR BIRTHDAY — Jaime, Today on your Birthday, we celebrate you as we always have. We will go out for that special dinner and as we celebrate you, we will laugh and cry as we remember precious moments gone by. As your day comes to an end, we will light your birthday cake, singing "Happy Birthday, Dear Jaime", knowing you will be near, smiling with thumbs up. We love and miss you, Mom & Dad, Nickey & Starr Ann

