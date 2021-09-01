Jalen L. "J Dubb" Hunter

 Skip to main content
Jalen L. Hunter "J Dubb"

JACKSONVILLE, FL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND — Jalen L. Hunter "J Dubb", age 26, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Hammond.

Survivors: two sons: Julien & JaCorey Hunter; stepdaughter, Jurnee Francois; mother, Vanessa (Guy) Lopez; four sisters: Nyla Robinson, LaTori & Khadeshia Williams, Jaylin Lopez; four brothers: Shevin Williams, Guy, Darius & Gareth Lopez; maternal grandfather, Larry Hunter; five aunts: Alasha Wilson, Tina White, Lynn (Kevin) Crawford, Kim Greene & Karen Harper; one uncle, Gregory Lopez; favorite cousin, Whitney Barnes; god parents, Wayne & Vandelia Walker; two nephews, two nieces and a host of great aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at New Zion Temple Church, 926 Morris Street, Hammond. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, Pastor; Bishop Norman J. Hairston, II, officiating. Interment, Concordia Cemetery Hammond. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at New Zion Temple Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hunter & Lopez families during their time of loss.

