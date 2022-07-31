EAST CHICAGO - James A. Anderson, Sr., age 74 of East Chicago, IN passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital. Survivors include three sons: Jamar Anderson of East Chicago and James Anderson, Jr. (Moshfilay) and Marlon Anderson, Sr., both of Indianapolis, In.; and four daughters: Amelia Anderson and Janara Anderson both of East Chicago, In., DeNese Anderson of Gary, In., and Vanita Anderson of Indianapolis,In; three sisters: Aurelia Walker of East Chicago, Mildred Jarrett of Gary, IN, Evaline Woods of Las Vegas, NV; one brother-in-law, Mitchell Bishop of East Chicago, IN; and three sisters-in-law: Barbara Bishop and Fannie Bishop both of East Chicago, IN; and Justine Person of Midway, Alabama. Special daughter, Caneya Anderson. Special granddaughter, Makayla Crenshaw. Nine grandchildren: Deralle Nelson, Shanika McClain, Janita White, DeAriah Hicks, Javon Jolly, Jerron Jolly, Marlon Anderson, Jr., Marlina Anderson; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.