CROWN POINT, IN - James A. Dekker, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. He is survived by a brother Donald, in MA. James was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 66 years, Ann, infant daughter, Beverly Ann, and his parents Cornelius and Florence Dekker.

A memorial service was held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood Illinois.

James was a veteran of the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He retired from IBEW Local 134. He was a member of Faith Church in Dyer, IN, and had many interests including reading, gardening, fishing, bird watching, dogs, riding horses, and making many friends along the way. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com

