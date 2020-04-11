James A. Forsythe

Jim became involved in politics later in life, serving first on the city council and then as Mayor of Crown Point from 1984-1991. Favorite accomplishments include helping start Hub Pool, saving the Old Court House, establishing the Summit Street industrial park, and computerizing the city's finances. Jim was also active in numerous service organizations (Jaycees, Exchange Club, and Rotary, to name a few) and was recognized for his servant leadership with many awards over the years.

In his "spare" time, Jim loved music. He started playing guitar in 5th grade, led The Gold Tones at weddings/events for 30 years, and was still jamming at the CP Farmer's Market at age 92. Jim was very handy around the house, teaching himself (and his kids) building and maintenance skills as needs arose. Jim and Marge loved to travel, journeying to all 50 states. After retirement, Arizona was a favorite winter destination. In the final chapter of his life, Jim modeled marital love by being Marge's full-time caretaker as her health declined. Theirs was truly a 73-year love story.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements for Private Services with immediate family only, have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Jim will be laid to rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.