James A. 'Jim' Johnson
Jan. 26, 1951 — May 23, 2021
HOBART, IN — James A. "Jim" Johnson, 70, of Hobart and formerly of Burns Harbor, passed away suddenly on Sunday. May 23, 2021.
Jim was born on January 26, 1951, in Michigan City, IN, to the late Herbert and Velma Grace Johnson. He was a graduate of Chesterton High School, dlass of 1969, and worked as a millwright at Cleveland Cliffs (formerly Arcelor Mittal). He married Patty (nee Jansen) in Wheeler, IN, on September 9, 1995, and spent 25 wonderful years together.
Jim, or "JJ" as he was referred to by his work buddies, was a member of Local 6787. He was a former president of the 5th Chapter Motorcycle Club and a friend of Bill W. Jim was instrumental in the founding of Moraine House in Valparaiso. He enjoyed playing chess and tinkered with anything he could get his hands on. He loved his family, adored his grandchildren and absolutely spoiled his beloved dogs, Bella and Chase. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jim is also survived by his children, Matthew (Jodi) Johnson, Anthony Malesevic and Katie Grace (Ryan) Gallagher; sister, Judy (Don) Tharp; grandchildren: Blakely Johnson, Summer, Josh, Christian, Roland, Analise, Mosiah, Genevieve, Rebecca, Michael, Virginia and Declan McCord, and Issac Gallagher; and son-in-law, Scott McCord.
Jim is also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Christine McCord, and sister, Jan (nee Johnson) Wagner.
There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. To view online obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Moraine House, 353 Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383.