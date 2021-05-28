James A. 'Jim' Johnson

Jim was born on January 26, 1951, in Michigan City, IN, to the late Herbert and Velma Grace Johnson. He was a graduate of Chesterton High School, dlass of 1969, and worked as a millwright at Cleveland Cliffs (formerly Arcelor Mittal). He married Patty (nee Jansen) in Wheeler, IN, on September 9, 1995, and spent 25 wonderful years together.

Jim, or "JJ" as he was referred to by his work buddies, was a member of Local 6787. He was a former president of the 5th Chapter Motorcycle Club and a friend of Bill W. Jim was instrumental in the founding of Moraine House in Valparaiso. He enjoyed playing chess and tinkered with anything he could get his hands on. He loved his family, adored his grandchildren and absolutely spoiled his beloved dogs, Bella and Chase. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.