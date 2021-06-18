 Skip to main content
James A. Morgan

Oct. 4, 1948 — June 15, 2021

HOBART, IN — James A. Morgan, age 72, of Hobart, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Sally (Burrows) Morgan and children: James F. (Melissa) Morgan and Shannon (Thomas) Jermal as well as the light of his life, his grandchildren: James D. Morgan, Cooper Morgan, Kelsey Jermal, Emma Jermal and Olivia Morgan. James was preceded in his death by his parents, James M. Morgan and Antionette Morgan (nee Cefali); brothers: Lawrence "Fuzzy" Morgan, Robert Morgan and Richard Morgan as well as sister, Angela Medved. James had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews who he adored.

James, fondly Jim or Doc, was born in Gary, IN and a graduate of Emerson High School and Indiana State University followed by a career in risk management. Jim spent his life devoted to his family serving as patriarch. His kindness, generosity and love of life will be missed by many.

Visitation is Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. with prayers and memorial service to follow at Burns Funeral Home in Hobart.

