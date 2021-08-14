James A. Reed

Nov. 14, 1945 - Aug. 7, 2021

WHITESTOWN, IN - James ("Jim") Reed, 75, was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon after a battle with Parkinson's related pneumonia. Jim recently moved to Whitestown from Valparaiso and also previously lived in Crawfordsville. He was the kindest person anyone ever knew.

Born on November 14, 1945 in Anderson, IN, Jim graduated from Anderson High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University. Jim worked most of his years as a Certified Professional Accountant for Sommer Metalcraft in Crawfordsville and Chester, Inc. in Valparaiso, from which he retired. On Saturday mornings, Jim was on the tennis courts, where he was known for hitting lob shots that could have touched the moon. On Sundays, Jim always made sure the car was clean before they drove to First United Methodist Church.