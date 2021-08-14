James A. Reed
Nov. 14, 1945 - Aug. 7, 2021
WHITESTOWN, IN - James ("Jim") Reed, 75, was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021 at Witham Hospital in Lebanon after a battle with Parkinson's related pneumonia. Jim recently moved to Whitestown from Valparaiso and also previously lived in Crawfordsville. He was the kindest person anyone ever knew.
Born on November 14, 1945 in Anderson, IN, Jim graduated from Anderson High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University. Jim worked most of his years as a Certified Professional Accountant for Sommer Metalcraft in Crawfordsville and Chester, Inc. in Valparaiso, from which he retired. On Saturday mornings, Jim was on the tennis courts, where he was known for hitting lob shots that could have touched the moon. On Sundays, Jim always made sure the car was clean before they drove to First United Methodist Church.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, Connie. He is also survived by his sons: Scott (Julie) of Zionsville and Todd (Cristy) of Indianapolis; grandsons: Tyler (14), Zachary (11), and Parker (9 mos); brothers: Jerry (Libby) of Charlotte, NC and Joe of Loveland, CO; brothers-in-law Mark Osselaer and Mike McClain, both of Anderson; and many nieces and a nephew. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lois (Barber) Reed; his sister, Patty Osselaer; and his in-laws Don and Guin McClain.
Jim gave generously of his time and treasure. Our family's wish is that in honor and celebration of Jim's life you do a random act of kindness - a random act of kindness speaks of Jim's life and is what he would have wanted.
Friends and family will gather Saturday, August 21 from 9 :00 a.m. CST until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. CST at First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso. The family asks that guests follow current COVID safety protocols and wear face coverings. The service will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page (valpofumc) and on YouTube (search "Reed Memorial Service Valpo FUMC"). Links are available at https://www.valpofumc.org/. Please note central time zone.
