March 11, 1926 - April 8, 2022

DYER, IN - James A. "Smiles" Rossi Sr., age 96, passed away on Thursday, April 8, at home, with family at his side. He was late of Dyer, IN and formerly from Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Born on March 11, 1926, James was the fifth child and only surviving son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Mazzocco) Rossi, who emigrated to the United States from Abruzzo (now Molise) Italy.

He was the beloved father of Joseph (Diane) Rossi, Therese Rossi, Anne Rossi, and James A Rossi, Jr. and late Bernadette Rossi Miller. Beloved grandfather of Kristin (Dan) Hoffmann, Gianna (Michael) Hartman, Anthony (Rachel) Rossi, Angela Rossi and Donald Rossi, and great grandfather of Elyse and Adele Hoffmann. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. In addition to his parents, his wife of 72 years, Dorothy (Dotsi) Rossi and beloved daughter Bernadette, James was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Anthony (Infant), Ralphina (Tancey) Gornick, Genevieve (Dom) Marco, Elizabeth (Joe) Arlow, and Dorothy (John) Jurkash, and also preceded in death by his Mother and Father-in-Law Marija and John Novak, and sisters and brothers-in-law and their spouses, Mary (Frank) Kuhel, John (Louise) Novak, Louis (Helen) Novak, Joseph (Clara) Novak, Theresa Novak, Josephine "Phinie" (Frank) Hvala, Johanna "Jennie" (Frank "Cooney") Selenik, and Rudolf (Frances) Novak.

Smiles was a Corporal in the US Army, 4th Infantry, Company C, a WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He excelled in athletics and shared those talents with Company C, where he was put in charge of sports programs.

He worked for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, from which he retired after 31 years, as a Boilermaker. At Great Lakes, he was proud to have been on the crew that brought the U505 Submarine out of its dry dock on the Calumet River, where they had prepared the vessel and then transported it, via Lake Michigan, to its final destination – the Museum of Science and Industry.

He coached Little League at Calumet Park in Chicago and always kept his interest in sports alive. He was a White Sox, Bears, and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed working in the garage with music playing on his portable boombox. And when they still could do so, he loved to dance with his wife. His devotion to her was unending.

During his 96 years he was a member of many organizations. He was a longtime parishioner of St. George Church where he served in many roles. He was an usher, sang in the choir, served at Mass when called upon and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Slovenian Catholic Union (KSKJ), St. Florian Lodge #44, where he was Past President, Athletic Director, and Auditor, and the Slovenian Union of America. He was a member of the Boilermaker's Local 374.

He often said that one of the best days of his life was when he took his Honor Flight to Washington DC.

He lived a long, full life and we will miss him every day.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Kish Funeral home located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster IN 46321. Family and Friends will meet DIRECTLY at St. Mary's Church (525 N. Broad St. Griffith, IN) Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Honor Flight Chicago or Hospice of the Calumet Area.