HAMMOND, IN - James Aaron Ward, age 21, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday December 10, 2018. He is survived by his father: James T. Ward; his mother: Kelly M. Ward (nee Kroslack); brother: Shane (Sarah) Ward; grandmothers: Janice Ward and Maureen Kroslack; uncles and aunts: Kenneth Ward, Brian (Becky) Ward, Bambi Bartley, and Shawn (Paula) Kroslack; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Kenneth L. Ward and Richard A. Kroslack; and his uncle: Robert Bartley. Aaron attended Gavit and North Newton High Schools where he made lifelong friends. From an early age and by his father's side; he developed a love for cars. Aaron shared this love with his friends from NWI Car Enthusiasts, JDM Chicago, and Illinois Car Enthusiasts. He pursued his passions of weightlifting, personal training, and welding. He was the happiest when surrounded by family; especially his big brother Shane. Aaron was blessed with loving grandparents who had a huge impact on his life.
Visitation with the family will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Please visit us at ww.burnskish.com.