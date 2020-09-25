× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Albert Burgess

ST. JOHN, IN — Jim Burgess, 93, of St. John, IN, went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, September 19,2020. He is survived by four children, Patrick (Loni Lea), of West Point, IN, Mark (Laura Mathew), of Issaquah, WA, Allison (Scott) Homans, of Cedar Lake, IN, and Nicola/Nikki, of St. John, IN, and honorary third son, John Moelhman, of Rainer WA; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, of 62 years; siblings, Ray and Ruth (George Katz); and three great-grandchildren.

Jim passed away peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family and friends. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. (Route 41), Saint John, IN 46373. Service performed by Pastor Dave Weemhoff of Faith Church, Cedar Lake.

Jim was born in Kettle, Kentucky, in 1927, to Charlie and Carmen, and moved to Whiting, IN, as a boy. He attended George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond. At 17 years old, Jim enlisted in the Army. Jim served in Europe as a radio technician, was stationed in Germany where he recorded the Nuremberg war trials for the US Army, and earned two medals for his service.