James Albert Moery

Nov. 25, 1925 — Aug. 31, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — James Albert Moery was born on November 25, 1925. He died on August 31, 2021. James was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Imajean (nee McNeill) Moery; his father, Rudolph Charles Moery; his brother, John McNeill Moery; wife, Leora B. (nee Thompson) Moery in 1991; wife, Vivian (nee Lawson) Moery in 2018; and daughter, Phyllis Jean Moery-Rogers in 2021.

James is survived by his brother, Richard Benjamin Moery (Pat); daughter, Katherine Ann Trevisani (Nick); son, Ronald James Moery (Marilyn); and grandchildren, Sara Larsen, Janet, Michelle and Eileen Moery and Hannah Rogers.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church 6635 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN with Reverend Chris Tiedeman officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.

James is a member of the greatest generation having served in the Army during World War II in Europe. James was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Hammond, IN having been baptized into the church in 1926. For many years, James was the Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 222 at Hammond Morton School.