GARY - James Alexander, 65, of Gary, IN passed away May 14, 2022, at his home in Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Divinity Funeral Home, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.