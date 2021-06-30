James Alfred Cleveland Thomas

James enjoyed all sports especially baseball and was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan. James spent many years coaching teams for his sons. James retired as a Systems Analyst for Quaker/Pepsico where he worked for over 25 years. Retirement allowed him to spend more time doing the things he enjoyed, spending time with his family and being active in nature. Whether it be hiking trails or flexing his fishing poles as an avid fisherman.

He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of nearly fifty years Marijean (Bedell) Thomas. His love extended to his children: Kenneth (Shelia) Thomas, Scott (Paula) Thomas, Deron (Tiffany) Thomas, and Jason (Jessica) Thomas. Memories of James will be cherished by his grandchildren: Lisa (Raul) Medina, Ashlee (Joel) Mancha, Scott (Jacqueline) Thomas, Alexis, Alysia, Christopher, and Jordan Thomas; as well as his great grandchildren. James will be greatly missed by his sisters: Shirley Smith and Sharron Lilly. He was proceeded in death by his siblings Fred Thomas, Jr., Franklin Thomas, Joseph Thomas, and Debra Thomas Gillian. James's kindness will not be forgotten by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.