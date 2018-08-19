REDLANDS, CA - Jim Plumb, 77, of Redlands, CA, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 14, 1941, in Gary, IN, the eldest of five sons. Jim was active in City Methodist Church in Gary and graduated in 1959 from Horace Mann High School. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and served his country for 27 years. While in the service he worked as a Hospital Administrator at Norton AFB in California, Clark AFB in the Philippines, and Hickam AFB in Hawaii. Jim was part of the Surgical Inspection Team while in Hawaii and received many awards during his Air Force career, including four Meritorious Service Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal and an Air Force Achievement Medal. After retiring from the Air Force he worked at the VA Hospital in Loma Linda, CA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon and Doris (Little) Plumb, and by his grandson, Vance.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Anita (Linas); three sons: Jimmy (Elizabeth) of San Antonio, TX; Charles (Jenny) of Stanton, CA; and Curtis (Martha) of Redlands, CA; and three grandchildren: Breanna, Adrian and Daniel, all of Redlands, CA. He also is survived by four brothers: Don (Crown Point, IN); Larry (Vienna, VA); John (Pittsburgh, PA); and Bill (Lafayette, CA). A funeral service with full military honors was held on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in CA.