Feb. 6, 1936 - Feb. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - James Allen Brust, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born February 6, 1936 in Valparaiso to Henry and Sadie (Wellsand) Brust. Jim graduated from Morgan Township High School and proudly made his career as a lifelong farmer. He was a 10 year 4-H member, 4-H Beef Superintendent, and a member of the Porter County Farm Bureau Co-op Board of Directors. Jim enjoyed cattle shows and traveling with his wife. He will be remembered as a hardworking man and a loving and devoted husband and father.

On September 14, 1957 in Valparaiso, he married Sharon Jessen, who survives, along with their children: Doreen (Greg) Birky of Valparaiso, Curt (Donna) Brust of Valparaiso, Karen (John) McGinley of Kouts, Mark (Mary Jo) Brust of Chesterton; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and sister, Rachel Hannon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Wade Brust.

A private family service will be held at Kosanke Funeral Home, with a private burial to follow at Adams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Dunes Hospice.