Feb. 27, 1946 - Dec. 25, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Allen "Corky" Misner, of Merrillville, IN, passed away early Christmas morning 2021 with his wife, Sophie, by his side. He was 75 years old.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sophie Misner; sister, Janet Misner; daughter, Alexis (Terry) Coady; his daughter-in-law, Victoria Thanos; two grandsons: John (Amanda) Thanos and Michael Thanos; granddaughter, Corrie (Dominic) Papalia; great-grandson, Mark Shane Thanos; and many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Elizabeth Misner; and his son, Mark Thanos.
Jim was born in East Chicago, IN to Ray and Elizabeth Misner. A lifelong region resident, he graduated from Dyer Central High School and continued his education at Purdue Calumet, where he obtained his Industrial Engineering degree. This knowledge allowed him to excel in his 45-year career as an industrial engineer at Arcelor-Mittal (Bethlehem Steel) facility in Burns Harbor, IN.
Jim was a Bass Master who took annual trips with his fishing buddies to troll the lakes of Canada. He also attended Bass Master tournaments throughout the United States. He and Sophie enjoyed attending flea markets, auctions and estate sales. Jim's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Traditions Hospice and his home healthcare aide, Miss T., from whom he received excellent care. May his blessed memory be eternal.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m with Fr. Theodore Poteres officiating. Interment will be Private at Calumet Park Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James' name to a charity of one's choice.
