Feb. 27, 1946 - Dec. 25, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Allen "Corky" Misner, of Merrillville, IN, passed away early Christmas morning 2021 with his wife, Sophie, by his side. He was 75 years old.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sophie Misner; sister, Janet Misner; daughter, Alexis (Terry) Coady; his daughter-in-law, Victoria Thanos; two grandsons: John (Amanda) Thanos and Michael Thanos; granddaughter, Corrie (Dominic) Papalia; great-grandson, Mark Shane Thanos; and many other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Elizabeth Misner; and his son, Mark Thanos.

Jim was born in East Chicago, IN to Ray and Elizabeth Misner. A lifelong region resident, he graduated from Dyer Central High School and continued his education at Purdue Calumet, where he obtained his Industrial Engineering degree. This knowledge allowed him to excel in his 45-year career as an industrial engineer at Arcelor-Mittal (Bethlehem Steel) facility in Burns Harbor, IN.