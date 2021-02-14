Jan. 20, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2021
WHITING, IN - James Andrew Toth, 81 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 12, 2021, surrounded by his most cherished family at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Maureen (nee Wilkening); loving father of James (Chantal) Toth, Natalie Toth, Michael (Shari) Toth, Elizabeth (Thomas) Eggers, Timothy (Jill) Leach and Ann (Thomas Grenchik) Watkins; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Gabriel, Mia, Ella, Ethan, Noah, Nicholas and Sarah; adoring great grandpa of Gabriella and Noah; dearest brother of Michael (late Helen) Toth, Louis (Didee) Toth, Mary (late James) Moredich and Betty (Stan) Slazyk; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 118th St., and LaPorte Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) The visitation will be live-streamed at evt.live/baranfuneralhome/james-andrew-toth. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Jim Toth was born on January 20, 1940 to Gazle and Elizabeth Toth. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1957. A dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church, Jim had served on the parish council and was a longtime basketball coach. He loved to attend his children's sports events. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retiree of the American Maize Products Co., Hammond, with over 35 years of service. He enjoyed working on his garden, fishing and boating. Devoted to his family, Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sacred Heart Church, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.