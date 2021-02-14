James Andrew Toth

Jim Toth was born on January 20, 1940 to Gazle and Elizabeth Toth. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1957. A dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church, Jim had served on the parish council and was a longtime basketball coach. He loved to attend his children's sports events. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retiree of the American Maize Products Co., Hammond, with over 35 years of service. He enjoyed working on his garden, fishing and boating. Devoted to his family, Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sacred Heart Church, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.