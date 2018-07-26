MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Anthony Yonker, Sr., age 79, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 19, 2018. James is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Margaret 'Peggy' (nee Mauger); two sons: James A. (Dee) Yonker, Jr. of Bluffton, IN and Edward J. Yonker of Wylie, TX; two daughters: Heidi M. (Timothy) Roy of Merrillville, IN and Greta A. (Jeffrey) Stultz of Merrillville, IN; four grandchildren: Jenna, Brynn and Matthew Yonker, and Tristan Stultz; two brothers: Joseph O. Yonker of Florida and Thomas A. Yonker of Tennessee; and one sister: Paula A. (Charles) Krieter of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph A. and Mabel P. Yonker; sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Yonker and Verlin A. Yonker.
Jim was born on October 6, 1938 to Joseph A. and Mabel P. (nee Artim) Yonker. Jim retired from Artim Companies. He also worked for Bed, Bath & Beyond. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 and was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed fishing camping, going to the zoo and watching the Chicago Cubs with his family. Jim was a caring husband and father. He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Inurnment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in James' name to St. Anthony Home in Crown Point or Unity Hospice of NWI.
