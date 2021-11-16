HAMMOND, IN - James Arthur Jones, age 72, of Hammond, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at home.

Survivors: four children: Christopher Jones, Andre (Courtney) Jones, Nakia (Benjamin) Marrero and Tameka (Calvin) Curtis; six grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Elizabeth) Jones, Jr.; one sister, Janice Jones; special niece, Africa Tarver; mother-in-law, Mary C. Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Glenda D. Jones; parents, Edward Augustus and Ada Mae Jones;, brother, Joseph Jones.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Patrick Gillis officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired from Inland Steel.

