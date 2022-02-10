April 25, 1931 - Feb. 3, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - James B. Hurt "Jim" passed away with his children by his side, on February 3, 2022 at IU-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN, after a brief illness. Jim was born on April 25, 1931 in Centertown, KY, where he lived his life until as a young adult, and then traveled north to the Calumet Region to find work. He lived in Whiting, IN and later made his home in Hammond. He worked at Standard Oil for 10 years, followed by 33 years at Youngstown/LTV Steel, where he started as a Millwright and worked his way up to Area Supervisor and finally, a Consultant to the mill for the firm McKelvey & Co.

At the age of 70, Jim retired and eventually made his way back to his old Kentucky home that he loved so much. There, he reconnected with a childhood friend and spent the next 19 years enjoying a life of love and leisure. In February 2021, he became a COVID widower and spent the last eight months living with his oldest daughter and son-in-law in Muncie, IN.

Jim enjoyed tinkering in the garage and attending late model stock car races. He was a super fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball. He loved listening to, singing and playing bluegrass and country music and helped to impart the love of music onto his children and grandchildren. There wasn't a western novel, TV show or movie he had not read or seen at least once. He could outeat anyone at breakfast and afterwards outwalk anyone around the block. He and his dog, Tucker became quite well-known in his Owensboro, KY neighborhood as they walked around the HealthPark every day for several years.

Jim understood the value of vacation time and never failed to plan a family camping trip each Summer. Jim was always generous with his time and energy. He enjoyed helping others whether at home, in his neighborhood, at his children's school activities, his church, anywhere and everywhere he was needed. He volunteered at community-based organizations in Hammond and Owensboro, and never failed to make new friends. Children took to him like he was Santa and adults took to him like he was a wise, old sage full of some magical knowledge.

Jim had a solid faith and that kept him brave and strong until the end. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Hammond, IN for more than 30 years; Masonville Baptist Church in Utica, KY for several years; and most recently became a member of Rising Hope Church in Muncie, IN.

Jim is survived by the mother of his children, Shirley K. Hurt; his daughters: Linda (Rod) Case and Mary McClelland; and son, Barry (Anna) Hurt; his grandchildren: Leesa and Zachary McClelland; his sister Maybeth Smith; and brothers: William "Bill" Hurt and Thomas "Tom" Hurt. He is also survived by his step-children: Christy (Steven) Schenk, Craig (Tamara) Goodall, and Stephen Goodall; step-grandchildren: Dustin Case, Steven (Megan) Manship, Craig David (Veronica) Goodall, Jared (Melissa) Goodall, Jamisyn (Troy) Rodimel, Billy Goodall, Aiyana Goodall, Zachary Goodall, Anna-Michelle (Nathan) Visak and Christina (Ricky) Castro; step-great-grandchildren: Isabell, Annabella, Nathan, Lukas, Milah and Gabriel. Many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved very much.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Sue "Susie" Martin Goodall Hurt; his parents: Marion B. Hurt and Maggie Fielden Hurt Schroeder; infant brother Eugene Hurt; his surrogate father and great uncle Roy Fielden; best friends: Jimmy Maddox and Buddy Fielden, and brother-in-law Harold Smith.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at BEVIL BROS FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, KY. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by services from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at BEVIL BROS. and to follow at the graveside at Centertown Cemetery in Centertown, KY.

Jim will always be known as an awesome dad, amazing grandpa "Pops", a favorite uncle and great friend to all! Our loss is Heaven's gain!