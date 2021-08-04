March 22, 1943 - July 30,2021

DYER - James B. Robertson Sr., 78, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on July 30, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Ann of 47 years; his sons: John (Niki) Robertson, and James Jr. (Jo Ellen) Robertson; and his sister Chris (Dave) Hurt. He was blessed with wonderful and spirited grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Alberta Robertson; brothers: Tom and George Robertson; and sons: Albert and Danny Robertson.

Jim was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Calumet Astronomical Society and could often be found at the Lowell, IN observatory "stargazing" with his fellow members and the public on the weekends. "Clear Skies".

Friends and family can gather at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322; Saturday August 7, 2021 from 2:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. to celebrate a life well lived.

He will be dearly missed by family and friends as he journeys among the heavens. We only have to look up and see the stars at night to know that he will be with us always.