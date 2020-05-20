× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - James "Bob" R. Hinkson, age 98, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

James is survived by daughter, Barb (late Tom) Sobierajski; two grandsons: Bob Morgan and John (Diane) Sobierajski; granddaughter, Christina (Bill) McQuen; five great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Hinkson; three sisters: Audrey (late Bud) Davis, Jeannette (late Bob) Ellashek, Delores (late John) Anzelmo; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Lois of 66 years; seven brothers and sisters.

James was a World War II Army Veteran, where he received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Crown Point, a member of F & AM Lodge in Youngstown, Ohio, and a member of Orak Shrine, Michigan City. James was Vice President of the Hunter Corporation, Hammond.

There will be a private service for James on Thursday at Pruzin & Little Chapel at 11:00 a.m. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.