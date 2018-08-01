PORTAGE, IN - James C. Blaney, age 79, of Portage, IN formerly of Gary, IN, passed away July 28, 2018. James is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Blaney (nee Ward); daughters: Beth (Keith) Larson of Valparaiso, IN and Stephanie (William) Greener of Tucson, AZ; grandson, John Larson of South Bend, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Rita Blaney.
James retired from US Steel and was an avid golfer and gardener. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5365 in Hobart, IN.
James requested no services, but will be greatly missed by friends and family.