James C. 'JC' Quillen
PORTAGE, IN - James C. 'JC' Quillen age 80 of Portage, born in of Fort Blackmore, VA passed away suddenly on Tuesday December 11, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Helen, children; Keith (Brenda) Quillen, Rhonda McChristian, and Tina (Kelly) Elston; and by his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister Mert Carter; and by his brother Bob Quillen. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Mary (nee Begley) Quillen, sisters; Shirley Harper and Shelby Castle.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Funeral services will be private.
James retired after 33-1/2 years at Ford Motor Company in Hegewisch, IL. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and working on crossword books.
