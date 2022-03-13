VALPARAISO, IN - James C. McGill, 93, of Valparaiso, IN was born in Chicago, IL on May 8, 1928 and passed away on March 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, Johanna (Bauer) McGill; and his three children: Margaret Paris, Catherine (Guy) Gangi and Charlie (Kelly) McGill. He has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jim attended Culver Military summer school and graduated from Valparaiso University. He served in the US army from 1951-1953. Jim retired in 1993 as Chairman Emeritus at McGill Mfg. Co. where he had worked for over 30 years. He was a long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former ILS board member. He was very active his entire adult life in Valparaiso community, civic, and professional organizations. Jim served on Porter County YMCA board, was a member of Valparaiso Rotary Club, Valpo Chamber of Commerce, Porter Co. United Fund, and Elks Lodge 500. He served on VU board of directors (12 years), was an Indiana State Chamber director, First National Bank director, member of Electrical Manufacturers Club, and director of National Association of Manufacturers. Jim was a consummate croquet player. He enjoyed playing in the summers at his home in Wequetonsing, MI and in the winters at Gasparilla Inn and Club in Boca Grande, FL. He loved the outdoors and sports, was an avid tennis and golf player. Everyone who has met Jim has a story. He was a fun loving, kind and generous man who will forever be in our fondest memories.