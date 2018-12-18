LANSING, IL - James C. Meekma, age 89 of Lansing, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 16, 2018. He is survived by his son: Jim (Deborah) Meekma; daughter: Shelly Meekma; grandson: Jimmy Meekma; sisters: Grace Atkins and Jane Michaels; and his granddog: Buddy. Mr. Meekma was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years: Gerry (nee Maffei); one brother and three sisters.
Friends are invited to visit with the Meekma family on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Mr. Meekma will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL at a later date.
Mr. Meekma honorable served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed landlord. He loved car racing and especially playing cards with his grandson Jimmy. www.schroederlauer.com