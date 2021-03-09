 Skip to main content
James C. Murfey, III

Sept. 6, 1945 - March 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - James C. Murfey, III, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born September 6, 1945 in Gary, IN to James C. and Veronica (Kopil) Murfey, Jr. James was a 1963 Premiere Class graduate of Andrean High School. He was a retired postal carrier from the Valparaiso Post Office. James was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, Valparaiso Banta Center, and the Portage Bonner Center. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and absolutely adored his grandchildren.

On March 26, 1988 in Valparaiso, James married JoAnn Aimone who survives along with his sons, Peter (Gail) Murfey and Daniel (Traci) Murfey; step-daughter, Amy (Keith) Chrise; grandchildren: Brayden, Hannah, Luke, Chase, and Daisy Murfey; and step-grandchildren: Allie, Lindsay, and Evan Chrise and Brandon and Jacob Cross . He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Lori Erspamer-Cross; and siblings: Thomas, Gerald, Philomena, Joanne, and Paul.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso.

