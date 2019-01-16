HAMMOND, IN - James C. Nowaczyk, age 78, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019.Loving father of Jerome (Wanda) Nowaczyk and Paul (Angie) Nowaczyk. Devoted brother of Pat (Duke) Evans. Proud grandfather of Jon (Natalie) Nowaczyk, Nick (Holly) Nowaczyk, Christina Nowaczyk, Alicia (Justin) Duffield, Nicole (Dave) Shultz, and Katelin (Zach) Holt. Cherished father-in-law of Katie Nowaczyk. Dearest great-grandfather of Paulie Nowaczyk, Jug Nowaczyk, Ksenia Duffield, Caden Barratt, Maddex Barratt, Mallory Lockard, and Elizabeth Shultz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Mary 'Cathy' Nowaczyk nee Siecker, his parents John and Jennie Nowaczyk nee Relinski, his siblings Jerome Nowaczyk, Norbert Nowaczyk, Lorraine (Stanley) Novak, Richard Nowaczyk, and Donald (Ruth) Nowaczyk.
Friends are invited to celebrate James's life with his family on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Service with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment Private. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.