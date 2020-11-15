FT. MYERS, FL - James C. Poisel, Sr., passed away on November 7,2020, in Fort Myers, FL. Jim was born March 26, 1933 in Kniman, IN to Albert and Rilly Poisel. He was the baby brother of Elma Zimmerman, Glenna Wingard, Olive Poisel and Alberta Poisel, who have predeceased him. Jim never hesitated to tell his children how proud he was of them, and he will be greatly missed by his son, James C. Poisel, Jr., Dr. Mark Allen Poisel; daughter, Katherine and son-in-law, Robert Scott; and son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Marianne Poisel. He was preceded in death in 1994 by his wife of forty-two years, Judy (nee Schultz). Jim was a beloved Grandpa to Valerie Blaylock (Chris), Kimberly Childress (Jamie), Joy Zola (Nick), Jessica Poisel (David), Jenna Cabrera (Chris), Janelle Decker (Zach), Bridget Poisel and Connor Poisel and Great Grandpa to Hunter, Dakota, Hailey, Parker, Ellie, Luke and Clark. Jim's family is thankful to Kathy Amborski who restored laughter, love, and adventure to his life after his wife's passing. Burial was held November 14, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.