Sept. 4, 1961 — Feb. 2, 2021

GUILFORD, CT — James C. Scheimann, of Guilford, CT, formerly of Michigan City, IN, passed away at his home Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

James was born in Valparaiso, IN. on September 4, 1961, son of the late Richard and Lois (Grieder) Scheimann. Beloved brother of Anne (Neal) Christiansen, of Chicago, IL; Richard (Rebecca) Scheimann, of San Marcos, TX; Mary (Whit Iglehart) Scheimann, of Guilford, CT; and Martha Neale, of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, John and Thomas Scheimann. James attended Valparaiso University, studying business and spent his career in construction. James was a loving easy going man who loved to do favors for others. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping. He will be dearly missed by friends and family alike.

A family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Community Health Care and Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437; www.connecticuthomecare.org or Guilford Housing Authority, Resident Activity Fund, 32 Guilford Court, Guilford, CT 06437.

Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com

