HOBART - James Carl Briney, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born in 1929 to Carl and Hedwig (nee Rosenbaum), formerly of Hobart, he will be remembered as a devoted family man, and his 73 year marriage to his sweetheart Loraine served as the foundation of the strong family they built together.

Jim was a lifelong member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and school, and served as a former Church trustee. He was nearing his 75th year as a Union Carpenter and co-partnered Kingsridge Development Co. in Valparaiso. He also contributed to many important projects such as the Revelli Bandshell in Hobart and the Henry Crown Space Center at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry. As a pillar of the community, Jim never lived more than a mile from where he was born, but he saw and accomplished so much throughout his life.

Jim is survived by his wife, Loraine; children: Dawn Krull of Hobart, Tim Briney of Homosassa, Florida and Scott (Krista) Briney of Roselle, IL; grandchildren: Erika Briney, Gina (Narin) Clouse, Greg Krull (Tasha Meachum), Jenna, Andrew, and Logan Briney; his great-grandchildren: Collin VanNoort, Sydnee and Lillie Krull, Brinley Clouse, Ayla and Kannon Briney; as well as several loving nieces. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Russell; sister, Thelma Loggie; son-in-law, Mike Krull; grandson, Ryan Briney. Through his health struggles late in life, his family gives thanks to his three special caregivers: Jessica, Kathy and Florence.

Memorial Visitation for Jim will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10:30 a.m., until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342, Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Hobart, IN. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.