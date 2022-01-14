 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Carol Gilmore
CHASKA, MN - James Carol Gilmore passed away on December 22, 2021, at the age of 85. James lived in Northwest Indiana his entire life until moving to Chaska, MN in June of 2021 to be closer to his family. There will be private family services at a later date.

James was preceded in his death: by his mother Zelda and father Eugene, sister Lois, and his wife Patricia and son Jeff. James is survived by his son Dan (Chanhassen); grandsons: Mark (Shakopee), Scott (Chaska), and Bryan (California) and daughter-in-laws: Nancy, Kathi, and Penny. James was a resident of Chaska Heights Assisted Living. He enjoyed an active social life and talking about his favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals. Jim was an Army veteran and a Member of the Teamsters Local 142 for over 50 years. He was employed as a route salesman for Wonder Bread for 35 years.

Funeral arrangements are with the BERTAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com

