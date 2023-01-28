GRIFFITH, IN - James Cecil Holycross of Griffith passed away on January 24, 2023 after a short illness. He was 90.

Jim was a Veteran, retired from the IHBRR after 44 years, and a member of the IHSAA.

Jim is survived by his children: James S. Holycross, Beth (Tony) Crachiolo, and Vicki (Jim) Vaughn; his nephew Clinton (Cindy) Holycross; his stepchildren Robert McClain, Michael (Barbara) Chandler, Veronica McClain, and Jeffrey (Kelley) Chandler; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his beautiful Ladybug the Cat.

Friends are invited to visit with family at WHITE FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at WHITE FUNERAL HOME on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.

Jim will be interred next to his wife, Charlotte, at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

