James Charles Regan, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Charles Regan, age 74 of Merrillville passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center on April 10, 2021. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and attended Indiana University. He retired from US Steel after 36 years of service and the Merrillville Community School Corporation after 14 years of service. In 1967 James married the love of his life his wife Ildi Nemeth in St Joseph, Michigan. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband and father, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ildi; daughter, Carrie Ann Regan; son, James Charles Regan Jr.; two brothers: Dan (Judy) Regan and Larry (Christine) Regan and a number of nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Genevieve Regan; and two brothers: George, and Raymond Regan.
Funeral Services for James will be held privately in consideration of the COVID Pandemic. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart In 46342 are handling arrangements. 219-942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.