James Charles Regan, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Charles Regan, age 74 of Merrillville passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center on April 10, 2021. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and attended Indiana University. He retired from US Steel after 36 years of service and the Merrillville Community School Corporation after 14 years of service. In 1967 James married the love of his life his wife Ildi Nemeth in St Joseph, Michigan. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband and father, brother, uncle, and friend.