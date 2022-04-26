 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Clampitt

  • 0

Jan. 7, 1947 – April 24, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - James Clampitt, 75, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Madisonville, TN and Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

He is survived by his Children: Amy (Rick Klemczak) Maxey and Eugene Clampitt; Grandchildren: Anna Clampitt, Zachary Maxey and Isabelle Maxey; Brothers: Dustin (Carolyn) Clampitt and Jeff Clampitt; and Niece, Carrie (Thomas) Gleason.

Preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Linda Clampitt; Sister, Julie Gleason; and Parents: Gerald and Naomi Clampitt.

James always took the time to donate to his fellow veterans in need, through charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. In doing so, it was a perfect display of the generous soul he was, not only to those in need, but as a Father, Husband and Grandfather, too. He will always be remembered for his kind and caring heart.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A purr-fect match: UK woman marries cat to prove point to landlords

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts