Jan. 7, 1947 – April 24, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - James Clampitt, 75, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Madisonville, TN and Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
He is survived by his Children: Amy (Rick Klemczak) Maxey and Eugene Clampitt; Grandchildren: Anna Clampitt, Zachary Maxey and Isabelle Maxey; Brothers: Dustin (Carolyn) Clampitt and Jeff Clampitt; and Niece, Carrie (Thomas) Gleason.
Preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Linda Clampitt; Sister, Julie Gleason; and Parents: Gerald and Naomi Clampitt.
James always took the time to donate to his fellow veterans in need, through charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. In doing so, it was a perfect display of the generous soul he was, not only to those in need, but as a Father, Husband and Grandfather, too. He will always be remembered for his kind and caring heart.
